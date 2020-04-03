WATCH: A cloudy sky will linger into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As the storm off the coast, with its trough, slowly pulls away Friday evening, the air will start to dry. That means less in the way of precipitation, but clouds will be tough to get rid of.

SATURDAY:

Technically, high pressure is building into Central New York on Saturday but moisture leftover from Friday ends up tough to budge. This means clouds rule the morning. We figure that any sun or brighter sky comes later in the afternoon, especially north and east of Syracuse. It should be a little bit milder with highs into the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

A weakening cold front will move through CNY midday Sunday. This could bring a few showers, but the day will be far from a wash out. Temperatures aren’t too cool either, we should manage the mid 50s.