WATCH: A cool and windy Tuesday, at least there’s some sun!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

It’s a windy and chilly day, but at least we’ll see the sun today. Don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a few scattered afternoon showers that could pop up.

The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop may very well mix with a little graupel or snow, especially across the higher terrain.

Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure swings through after sunset Tuesday night with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

A little warming trend continues for the last half of the week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area