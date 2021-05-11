WATCH: A cool and windy Tuesday, at least there’s some sun!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

It’s a windy and chilly day, but at least we’ll see the sun today. Don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a few scattered afternoon showers that could pop up.

The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop may very well mix with a little graupel or snow, especially across the higher terrain.

Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low to maybe mid 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure swings through after sunset Tuesday night with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

A little warming trend continues for the last half of the week!