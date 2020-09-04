WATCH: A cool start to the Labor Day weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

For the most part, high pressure will keep most of CNY and NYS dry. The small downside is after a series of cold fronts, some cooler air is settling into much of the area.

If you have plans to do any camping, the humidity should remain in check. No severe weather is anticipated. The nights look cool and refreshing too!

Now on to the more specifics of the forecast for here in Central New York:

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A few showers are possible after midnight tonight as a cold front sweeps through. Lows will drop into the low 60s and it will turn less humid towards morning too. Showers will move from northwest to southeast after midnight and before sunrise.

FRIDAY:

The final cold front in the late week series comes through before sunrise Friday. Behind the front we have a breezy wind and cooler airmass.

There may be a few light showers east of Lake Ontario for the first half of the day, but the rest of CNY is dry. You can expect sunshine for much of the afternoon and evening.

With the breeze, it will feel a bit chilly in the shade. Highs are only going to reach near 70.

SATURDAY:

The coolest day looks like Saturday. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s across the North Country to the low 70s across the Finger Lakes.



We’ll have a bit of a westerly breeze, which could cause some extra cloud cover or some showers Saturday afternoon. Best chance for light showers is just east of Lake Ontario.

There is a weak disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft approaching us late in the day and will pass to our south Saturday. Our confidence in this part of the forecast is low but there is at least a chance of a few light showers at night as this feature moves close by.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, thanks to some sun and a southerly breeze, temperatures start to get warmer. Temperatures are in the low 70s across the North Country and the mid 70s across the Finger Lakes. We can’t rule out a spotty shower with the passing of a warm front in the afternoon, but most will get away with a dry day.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

The low pressure system and cold front we’ve been watching for the end of the long weekend looks like it stays west of Lake Erie on Monday. This will keep the weather dry, warm and muggy. It’s the warmest day with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.