WATCH: A cool start to the weekend before rain and wind return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A weak cold front swept through Central New York this evening with a few scattered showers.

This front will change our wind direction to the west overnight. Some light lake effect rain and higher elevation snowflakes will fall east and southeast of Lake Ontario before high pressure builds in Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend right now looks split with Saturday looking to be the better of the two days.

SATURDAY:

We start off with some stubborn clouds and some light showers (rain and snow) in the morning, mainly east of southeast of Lake Ontario. As high pressure builds in, we expect skies to brighten in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain chilly though with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night is a bit cooler than Friday night. With clouds not building in until after sunrise Sunday, temperatures will be able to drop to near freezing. This will happen early in the night though. After midnight, a gusty southwesterly wind will pick up. This will cause our temperatures to rise to near 40 by sunrise.

SUNDAY:

A new frontal system approaches us from Michigan and the Great Lakes Sunday morning. This system will bring clouds early Sunday morning, followed shortly by rain moving from west to east. Forget the umbrellas though, it will be too windy for them.

Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph is possible, especially Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are warm enough for the precipitation to remain rain at least until late Sunday night, early Monday morning. This is when we will transition from widespread precipitation to lake effect rain/snow.