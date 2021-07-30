WATCH: A cool start to the weekend expected

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As high pressure builds into Central New York tonight our skies clear and the wind dies down. That combination leads to a cool night as Syracuse will see its temperature drop into the low 50s while outlying areas are in the mid to upper 40s.

The record low for Syracuse Saturday morning is 49 set in 1965.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts off decent Saturday. Although high pressure is moving off to our east during the day it should have enough influence to keep us dry.

We start out sunny but look for an increase in clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain on the cool side for the last day of July but at least there will be less of a breeze then on Friday.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, a cold front is dropping into Central New York so we would expect showers and storms to return in a scattered fashion to the region.

The risk for severe weather is low from the storms but there could be some heavy downpours.