WATCH: A couple light showers this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY EVENING:



There is an upper level disturbance moving through late in the day. A few light showers are possible around sunset through roughly midnight.

THURSDAY NIGHT:



The wind will be lighter going into Thursday night. With high pressure building in, there will be some gradual clearing skies too.

The lack of wind and clearing sky will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for some. Some fog is possible as well.

FRIDAY:



High pressure is with us Friday. The day is dry and a little bit warmer with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are back in the 60s.

With a warm front lifting north later in the day, temperatures will only get warmer for the start of the weekend.