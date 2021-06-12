WATCH: A couple showers and clouds to start the day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

After a cloudy start Saturday morning, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds midday on and it is seasonably warm. Any showers in the afternoon are spotty in nature and confined to areas east of Syracuse. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, an approaching front will lead to a few showers or even thunderstorms. It won’t be a wash out, but you’ll want to check the radar if you have outdoor plans, especially in the afternoon. The showers and storms will be most prominent south of Syracuse.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A pattern change is leading to a cool down early next week so by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures should end up below normal over Central New York.

This is also an unsettled time with some scattered showers and thunderstorms forming each afternoon Monday and Tuesday and perhaps even into Wednesday.