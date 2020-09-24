WATCH: A couple showers and storms but most stay dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by through the weekend. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days will continue to keep us rain free (even though we really could use some).

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side too. The warming trend continues the rest of this week. High temperatures are near 80 straight through Sunday! By the way, the average high is in the upper 60s.

Low temperatures are warm too. No frost in sight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

A couple scattered showers and storms are pushing to the east this evening. Not everyone gets in on these, in fact, most stay dry. After sunset and overnight, it’s partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Clouds linger most north of the Thruway. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Surprise, Friday looks high and dry and it will be unseasonably warm too. Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80!

WEEKEND:

If you enjoy the summer-like temperatures, soak them in this weekend. It will likely be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. It will be quite windy, especially Sunday. If you haven’t stored the boat away for the season yet, there will be a chop on the northern ends of any lakes.

The very dry September continues, so far, the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

When does a more significant chance of rain return to CNY?

If you’re looking for rain, hang in there. We are hopeful that some more meaningful rain will try to get into the Northeast Monday. This will be accompanied by what looks like a pattern change through early October.