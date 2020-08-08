WATCH: A couple showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

As high pressure slowly builds back in, there will be some lingering clouds for Saturday but we have a bit of sunshine developing this afternoon.

Most of the day is dry but a few spotty showers or an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.



SATURDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in control, the weather is quiet. Skies are partly cloudy to mainly clear and the wind is calm. Some patchy fog will again be possible in the early morning.

SUNDAY:

Expect drier weather and more sunshine Sunday. Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s.

By Monday, it looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again. The oppressive humidity is back too.