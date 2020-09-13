WATCH: A couple showers this evening, staying cool Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Between about 7 and 10 p.m. a cold front will pass through CNY with a shower or two possible. Our wind will shift to the west-northwest at this time too. This will usher in cooler air over Lake Ontario and cause extra clouds and a few light showers to develop overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Lows by Monday morning will range from about 55 to 60.

MONDAY:

The work week will start breezy and cool with more clouds than not and a few lake effect rain showers Monday morning.

High pressure will be slowly building in and should help dry us out with intervals of sun developing as the afternoon progresses.

It will be cool with highs in the mid-60s and a 10 to 15 mph northwest breeze will only accentuate the chill in the air a bit more too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s going to be a chilly one! With high pressure in charge, our sky is clear, winds are near calm and as a result, our temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. Highest elevations could experience their coldest night in more than 3 months. Some fog development is likely as well.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine, all day Tuesday! Temperatures are near 70, with a light wind. It should be a fantastic September day.