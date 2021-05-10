WATCH: A damp start to Monday, some sun by the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

It’s not the greatest start to our Monday with lots of low clouds, patchy fog, and a little patchy mist/drizzle around. Luckily that won’t last.

Drier air is slated to move in and allow some sun to develop by the late morning/afternoon. A few showers are expected to linger east of Syracuse, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks through the early afternoon, but overall much of Monday should end up being dry.

Highs Monday are expected to climb well into the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will slowly move through Monday night with some clouds and maybe a shower or two, but all in all it looks mainly quiet. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to near 40.

Also, Monday evening at or just after 8:04 we may be able to get a glimpse of a rocket launch from Virginia if the weather permits.

TUESDAY:

Behind the Monday night cold front, it’s windy and cool/chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered primarily afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

Unfortunately, the cool weather pattern continues through the week…