WATCH: A fall-like feel to the start of October, dealing with some lake effect rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s been a very dry September. And it was the driest September on record, but that has now changed thanks to some beneficial rain the last couple of days of September across CNY. Click here to see how much rain fell and where Syracuse ranks among the driest Septembers after the rainfall.

THURSDAY:

We start our day with a mix of sun and clouds, but it is cool enough, especially aloft, for some lake effect rain showers. For the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area these showers are coming off Lake Erie. The rain from Lake Ontario is generally staying in the Watertown and North Country area today.

The west-southwest wind is up again but it won’t be as gusty as on Wednesday.

Highs today will be in the low 60s which is seasonably cool to start October.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It looks mainly dry tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

By Friday, a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives with a cold front and weak area of low pressure. We expect at least scattered showers to develop Friday morning. High temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 50s, but we’re hopeful for near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND:

It looks like a cool first weekend of October with a few lake effect rain showers possibly around Saturday under more clouds than not. Weather should be a bit brighter and pretty quiet Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s to start the weekend but should be close to 60 by Sunday.