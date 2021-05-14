WATCH: A fantastic Friday and beyond! Sunny and warm for everyone

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Grab the t-shirts and shades and enjoy the stretch of sunshine this weekend! More details below…

FRIDAY – WEEKEND:

Hope you like sunshine, dry weather, and 70s because Mother Nature is serving up a big portion of it for the next several days (maybe the next week!)

High pressure stays in charge to end the week and right through at least the weekend, which is good news if you have outdoor plans!

There is one small fly in the ointment during this period, though. The combination of some cooler air aloft, a bit of lingering low-level moisture, and daytime heating, there MAY be a few spotty pop-up showers during the afternoon each day in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Most should get through Friday and the weekend dry. There’s just a slightly higher chance of the spotty showers Sunday. Enjoy! 😊

Highs Friday through the weekend should make it into the upper 60s to low 70s with some more sun too. Be sure to have the shades and sunscreen handy!