WATCH: A few lake showers possible tonight, especially near and north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Other than a few scattered lake effect showers developing east and southeast of Lake Ontario tonight, mainly north of Syracuse, the weather will be pretty quiet under a variably cloudy sky. It’s comfortable for sleeping with the windows open too.

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog developing.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday starts with more low clouds than not, with even a few lake showers possible near and north of Syracuse to start the day. High pressure wins out in the end though as drier air ultimately dries up the majority of the lake clouds as the day progresses, and as a result the afternoon will be terrific!

All in all, it looks like a nice day as many head back to work and some kids get the school year started! Highs warm well into the 70s under that September sunshine!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy and quite balmy Tuesday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and lows dropping only into the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms developing after 9 or 10 am. Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs midweek should climb well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine/dry time Wednesday. It’s going to be breezy Wednesday too.