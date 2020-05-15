WATCH: A few lingering showers overnight, severe threat for Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

It’s a much milder night the previous week and a half. Lows are in the 50s with just a few lingering showers.

FRIDAY:

A warm front will be to our north by Friday morning. There should be a lot of clouds around but not much in the way of precipitation. For the first time in a while, we start the day with a bit of humidity in the air. It will ‘feel’ like Spring.

By midday there should be at least some hazy sunshine. That should allow temperatures to rise into the 70s. That concerns us. Take that warmth and humidity and approaching cold front and by mid afternoon showers and thunderstorms begin to pop. The most likely time for thunderstorms in Central New York is 2 pm until 7 pm.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather from these thunderstorms for parts of the region Friday afternoon. This means any storm that forms is capable of producing wind gusts over 60 mph, hail, and heavy downpours that could cause some minor flooding. We wouldn’t even rule out an isolated tornado.

The farther south and east you travel the severe weather risk increases with a higher chance of damaging winds and large hail. This is highlighted by the yellow slight risk area in the graphic below.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers and storms quickly move out of Central New York during the evening. We are left with plenty of clouds during the overnight.

SATURDAY:

Saturday starts out a bit gloomy but the strong may sun and a bit of a breeze out of the north-northwest will mix out any low-level moisture and our skies turn out mostly sunny during the midday and afternoon. With that sunshine we should recover nicely in the afternoon with temperatures reaching close to 70.