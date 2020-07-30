WATCH: A few more showers and storms overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

There still could be a shower or t-storm around through the overnight as a cold front moves through Central New York. Lows with patchy fog will be near 65 by early Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is quieter than Wednesday as a cold front falls apart and slowly drifts through. With that said, we won’t be able to take the shower threat out of the forecast, but there should only be a few widely scattered showers and possibly a storm during the afternoon/evening.

Highs will top out in the low 80s, which is where we should be for the end of July.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week (and month) looks mainly dry with just a very small risk for a spotty, passing shower. Highs will be in the low 80s. By the end of the day, July 2020 may very well end up as the hottest month in Syracuse history. Click here for more.

It still looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend.