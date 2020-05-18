WATCH: A few scattered showers and patchy drizzle this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

An area of low pressure across the Upper Midwest has become stationary and will continue to provide CNY with areas of drizzle and a few scattered light showers into the afternoon.

Any rain showers/drizzle will slowly taper later this afternoon into the evening thanks to a strong area of high pressure across Southeastern Canada reasserting/reestablishing itself across the Northeast tonight into Tuesday.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s and possibly a bit higher if we experience enough dry time.

TONIGHT:

Drier air flowing in from the east around the strengthening area of Canadian high pressure will help lead to partial clearing late tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Some patchy fog is a distinct possibility too late tonight into the start of Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the northeast continues to gain more control of the weather around CNY Tuesday and helps provide us with some nice sun and a milder day too. Highs will be well into the 60s to possibly 70 with enough sun!

High pressure will continue to strong arm any moisture, including remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur, and keep drier weather across CNY through much of the week! For more details on the first tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic click here.