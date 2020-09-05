WATCH: A few scattered showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Other than a few showers tonight thanks to a trough, high pressure will keep most of CNY and NYS dry for much of the rest of the holiday weekend.

If you have plans to do any camping, the humidity should remain in check. No severe weather is anticipated. The nights look cool and refreshing too!

As always, you can look at our daily boating forecasts here.

You can also look at the forecast across New York State, as well as highlights of what our beautiful state has to offer, here.

Now on to the more specifics of the forecast for here in Central New York:

TONIGHT:

Thanks to a disturbance and trough of low pressure passes by there probably will be a few showers scooting through the region tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself providing some sun and a little southerly breeze, temperatures start to get warmer. Temperatures are in the low 70s across the North Country and the mid to upper 70s across the Finger Lakes.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): The low pressure system and cold front we’ve been watching for the end of the long weekend looks like it stays west of Lake Erie on Monday, but will probably be close enough for a shower/storm or two late in the afternoon/evening mainly near and west of Syracuse. This will keep the weather dry, warm and muggy. It’s the warmest day with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.