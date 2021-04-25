WATCH: A few showers and a little cooler Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

A touch of light rain will be around at times through the first part of the morning, otherwise outside a few scattered showers heading into the afternoon much of the day should end up being dry.

We also think that in the wake of an afternoon cold front some sun develops, and it turns cooler and windy too. Highs to end the weekend should be near 60. With wind gusts this evening up to 30 mph, it will feel cooler.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure with drier air continues to work in Sunday night providing a clearing sky. It will be chillier too with lows dropping into the 30s.

MONDAY:

You’ll want to have the jacket handy for the start of the week thanks to a gusty west-northwest breeze and temperatures not getting out of the 50s Monday. Thankfully, a lot of sun is expected which makes it feel a little better anyways.

Beyond Monday temperatures are warmer.