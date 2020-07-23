WATCH: A few showers overnight, more midday storms Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A few more scattered showers/storm cannot be ruled out tonight with the very muggy air mass in place and a cold front still to the west. Lows will be within a few degrees of 70.

THURSDAY:

An area of low pressure is tracking just north of Central New York Thursday morning, but that cold front has yet to move through the region. Until it sweeps through midday/early afternoon, we are going to keep the threat of some showers and possibly a storm or two in the forecast through mid- afternoon Thursday.

The severe weather threat will be lower than Wednesday due to cloud cover though. Best chance of strong to severe storms Thursday will be south and east of Syracuse.

With the front to our east later in the day we should end up with some sunshine and somewhat less humid air.

END OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is building in Thursday night and that sets us up for quiet, nicer weather for Friday with a good deal of sun expected to develop Friday after what looks to be a cloudy start.

Highs on Friday should have no problems making the low 80s anyways and while it will still be a bit humid it will certainly be an improvement compared to Thursday.

High pressure will assist in heating us up again over the weekend. Stay tuned to see how hot it’s going to get and if we can get through the weekend dry too.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.