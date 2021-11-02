WATCH: A few showers this afternoon, but steadiest rain and snow stays north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few showers scoot through CNY today with a secondary cold front swinging through. Those that live east of Lake Ontario like in northern Oswego County, Jefferson, and Lewis counties should see the most persistent showers. A chilly west wind will produce some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers for most of the day.

In addition to the few light showers with the passage of a cold front, areas south of Syracuse and the Thruway during the afternoon probably pick up a little lake effect showers off Lake Erie. There could very well be some wet snowflakes and graupel mixing in, especially over the hills south of Syracuse too.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to within a few degrees of 50.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A chilly westerly wind produces a band of lake effect rain and snow tonight into Wednesday. Tonight, into the start of Wednesday the band of lake effect rain and snow is east of Lake Ontario across Oswego, Southern Jefferson, Lewis and Northern Oneida counties. Across the higher terrain in and around the Tug Hill and Southwestern Adirondacks about 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible by 8 or 9 am Wednesday!

A trough of low pressure swings through Wednesday morning and pushes the band of lake effect rain and snow to the south into the Syracuse area. The band of snow and rain breaks up and lingers Wednesday afternoon before trying to redevelop just north of Syracuse east-southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most of CNY, including Syracuse, but a slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible over the hills, mainly on grassy surfaces, south of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for further updates on the snow…