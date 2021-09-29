WATCH: A few showers tonight and turning even cooler tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A mostly cloudy sky and a few showers are expected Wednesday night thanks to a reinforcing cold front sliding through. Lows despite the clouds should drop into the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

With cooler coming in later Wednesday night and Thursday morning there could be some lake effect rain showers south of Lake Ontario. A more northerly wind direction means the most likely spots to see the showers are over the Finger Lakes mainly west of Syracuse.

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, temperatures likely struggle to reach the low 60s on Thursday despite some breaks of sun! Thursday is probably going to be the coolest day we’ve felt around CNY since the end of May! That was the last time the high temperature in Syracuse did not reach 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few lingering lake showers are possible south-southeast of Lake Ontario, but overall much of the night should be dry as high pressure slowly builds in from the west overnight.

Lows should drop to near 45 for many, but chilly 30s to around 40 in the normally colder spots north and east of Syracuse where there may once again be a touch of frost for a few.

FRIDAY:

It looks nicer to round out the week with more in the way of sunshine developing, less of a breeze and highs climbing well into the 60s.

Right now, there’s some uncertainty regarding the first weekend of October and the chances of rain or not. It looks like Saturday is looking drier with a better chance for wet weather on Sunday.