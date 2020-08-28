WATCH: A few showers tonight, rain and storms Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



FRIDAY NIGHT:

There are a few showers as a warm front lifts north overnight. Our low temperature for the night is around midnight. Temperatures will rise to near 70 by sunrise.

SATURDAY:

It feels warm and humid again Saturday as a warm front is to our north.

While the center of what will be left over of Hurricane Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York Saturday, some of its moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front. Since the atmosphere will be full of moisture again there should be some heavy downpours.

There is a chance for some storms to become strong to severe in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Overall the severe threat is low but greatest to the farther east of Syracuse you go. Heavy rain and some damaging winds are the biggest threats.

The evening is quieter because the cold front will be to the east of CNY.

SUNDAY:

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s cold front, a seasonably cool air builds in for Sunday. Since Lake Ontario is still quite warm, we would expect this cooler to cause some lake effect rain showers off the southeast end of the lake during the morning.