WATCH: A few showers Wednesday but still mild

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

The sky will end up partly to mostly cloudy overnight, but we should stay dry. It won’t be nearly as cool as it was this morning. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the midday and afternoon thanks to a warm front approaching. There will be plenty of rain-free time during the day.

Southeasterly winds pick up during the day and we should end up with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon.

Despite a good deal of clouds we still end up fairly mild with highs up around 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night with a few showers around. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to that persistent southeasterly breeze and clouds prevailing.

A slow moving cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along the front will produce a good soaking later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Click here for more details on the arrival of the heavier rain, how much could fall and the flood potential too.

