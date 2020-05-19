WATCH: A gradual warm up expected through midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A strengthening area of Canadian high pressure continues to build south into the Northeast overnight. This high pressure system will help lead to some clearing late tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 40s. Some patchy fog is a distinct possibility also late tonight into the start of Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the northeast continues to gain more control of the weather around CNY Tuesday. Because of cool air aloft, any sunshine will create quite a bit of fair weather cumulus clouds at times. Despite these clouds, highs will be well into the 60s to possibly 70 with enough sun!

High pressure will continue to strong arm any moisture, including remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur, and keep drier weather across CNY through much of the week! For more details on the first tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic click here. See below for the impacts high pressure to the north and east will have on us over the coming days. Here’s a hint. Have the shades and sunscreen ready to go!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night will be quiet and cool with a few clouds and lows between 40 and 45.

WEDNESDAY:

It will remain high and dry and comfortably mild/warm with lots of sun and highs in the low 70s for our Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

The warming trend continues Thursday under more abundant sunshine and highs likely climbing well into the 70s! Enjoy!

The battle will continue into the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the south. Regardless of the chances of the rain this weekend, it’s going to be at least be pretty warm and feeling summery for the unofficial start of summer!