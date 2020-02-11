WATCH: A little lake snow tonight followed by a more significant snow later this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

There will be a brief window where a little lake effect snow develops after 8 pm this evening east of Lake Ontario which will sink south to near Syracuse mainly after midnight.

About 1 to 2” of snow is likely possible east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse will probably only see a coating to an inch or so by Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the upper 20s. Look for some slick spots to develop, especially on secondary roads late tonight into early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High and dry midweek with some sun expected to develop. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Another bigger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow and possibly a little bit of a wintry mix on Thursday.

Click here for more details on this storm system.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

It will start quiet Wednesday night, but after 10 or 11 Wednesday night into Thursday things will change for central New York as a moisture laden storm will move into the Northeast. There still is a bit of uncertainty about how this storm will impact CNY with regards to the precipitation type. The track of the storm will ultimately dictate what we see, but the latest trend is for the storm to track a little farther south, hence a slightly colder solution and mainly snow for the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– Snow develops from south to north after 10 Wednesday evening.

– Precipitation will likely be mainly snow late Wednesday night into Thursday

– Heaviest precipitation occurs late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.

– Snow tapers to scattered snow showers mid to late Thursday morning and may mix with a little light wintry mix that could produce a glazing of ice in spots.

– Snow accumulations will likely range from about 3 to 6” for most.

– This storm will not produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.

END OF THE WEEK:

Again, it will turn very cold and blustery in the wake of this system to round out the week for Valentine’s Day. With the blast of colder air there will be some limited lake effect snow around Thursday night into Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Highs on Friday will only be in the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times too!

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for updates on this storm.