WATCH: A little less humid with sun Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

High pressure is building in and that sets us up for quiet, nicer weather Friday. After a bit of a cloudy start, we will see a good amount of sun develop.

Highs on Friday should have no problem making the mid 80s. While it will still be a bit humid it will certainly be an improvement compared to Thursday.

THE WEEKEND:

High pressure will assist in heating us up again over the weekend. We should still be in the upper 80s to start on Saturday. The humidity will be held in check so it won’t feel that uncomfortable for most.

By Sunday, however, dew points are creeping up plus the temperatures likely reaches into the low 90s.

The weather looks to be dry this weekend. We are watching a cold front approaching Central New York so our shower and storm threat will increase for Monday.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.