WATCH: A little slick for some this morning; more snow is just around the corner

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – An active weather pattern continues. We are in between systems during the day Tuesday. Tuesday night will bring the chance for more accumulating snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 am Tuesday.

TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT:

Monday night’s system departs by Tuesday with much of Tuesday tranquil, but towards and especially after sunset another weakening system with a warm front may very well introduce a little more snow possibly ending as a little rain/drizzle late Tuesday night.

The warm front either falls apart over us or makes it just to the north of us and as a result any snow Tuesday night should dissipate by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s, and lows Tuesday night should be close to 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet other than a touch of patchy drizzle/flurries, and maybe freezing drizzle north and east of Syracuse to start the day. Highs are expected to be slightly milder midweek too with highs around 40 Wednesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

LAST TWO DAYS OF 2021:

Other than a quick shot of rain Thursday that may begin as a little freezing rain north and east of Syracuse, the weather should be pretty quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to be Friday.

This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for updates.