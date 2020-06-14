WATCH: A little warmer for your Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

After a record cold start, temperatures will rise higher than Saturday. High pressure across Southeastern Canada, the center of the cool air mass, will remain just to the north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York with more in the way of sun too. Although still below normal for this time of year, temperatures do begin to moderate so we’re at least reaching near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure overhead will ensure us of another cool night, but it will not be as cool as Friday and Saturday nights. Under a mainly clear sky and little to no wind the lows will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 for most.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure will not move much early next week so expect lots of strong June sunshine to do its thing and gradually warm us more and more each passing day. By mid-week we should be well into the 80s. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied high humidity.