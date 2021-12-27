WATCH: A little wintry precipitation working into CNY, but how much falls?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A mixed bag of precipitation affects Central New York to round out this Monday into Monday night.

THIS AFTERNOON:

The next in a series of weakening frontal systems approaches Central New York on Monday. We expect a little precipitation to develop during the afternoon in the form of mainly light snow.

Temperatures should be about normal for late December with highs in the low to mid 30s.

TONIGHT:

Any snow/icy mix should end as a little rain/drizzle late this evening into the overnight for most, as readings rise above freezing for most after 10 or 11 this evening. Watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially in parking lots, sidewalks, elevated surfaces and across the hillier terrain south and east of Syracuse.

Snow and ice accumulations will be light with nothing more than a coating to an inch of snow and a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice expected. Remember though, it doesn’t take much ice to make things slippery on untreated surfaces.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THRU MONDAY NIGHT

TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT:

Monday/Monday night’s system departs by Tuesday with much of Tuesday tranquil, but towards and especially after sunset another weakening system with a warm front may very well introduce a little more snow possibly ending as a little rain/drizzle late Tuesday night.

The warm front either falls apart over us or makes it just to the north of us and as a result any snow late in the day Tuesday/Tuesday night should dissipate by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be within a few degrees of 40, and lows Tuesday night should be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet other than a touch of patchy drizzle and maybe freezing drizzle north and east of Syracuse to start the day. Highs are expected to be slightly milder midweek too with highs in the low to maybe mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Other than a quick shot of rain and or snow Thursday, the weather should be pretty quiet to round out 2021 with the best day of the week shaping up to probably be Friday. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for updates.