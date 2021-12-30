WATCH: A mild end to December, will January begin the same?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are ending the year mild but we start the year with changes in the weather.

THURSDAY:

We have a few scattered rain and higher elevation snow showers, especially around sunset and before midnight. No widespread precipitation today. From the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks there could be a coating of snow.

Temperatures on the penultimate day of 2021 will be near 40 degrees which is well above normal!

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

More clouds will greet us for Friday. A weak weather system in the upper atmosphere is moving through and that should be enough to squeeze out some light precipitation. Thankfully temperatures are above freezing so rain showers look to be the most likely precipitation type. This is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve! No ice or snow to worry about.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

The showers from Friday and overnight New Year’s Eve are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. It won’t last though; Sunday turns colder and snowflakes are in the air once again.