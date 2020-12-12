WATCH: A mild night Saturday before tuning cooler to end the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY NIGHT:

With clouds and a southerly wind tonight, we expect temperatures remain on the mild side across Central New York. In fact, Syracuse may not drop below the mid-40s. The typical low for us this time of year is in the low 20s.

The southerly wind is ahead of an approaching frontal system. That will mean some rain showers for us.

SUNDAY:

It starts mild on Sunday. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s ending up in the mid to upper 30s by the end of the day.

Winds become gusty out of the southwest Sunday and here is in the Syracuse area we could see gusts to 25 mph. Winds are stronger over Western New York and Jefferson county where Wind Advisories are up for the potential of 50 mph gusts and some minor damage.

In the wake of the cold front, there won’t be many showers around Sunday but given the cooler end to the day there could be a few snow showers.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is back to a more seasonably chilly December starting Monday. There will be a few snow showers Monday as a cold front moves through Central New York later in the day. A light accumulation is possible.

Temperatures get even cooler Tuesday, but its looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds.

Beyond Tuesday there is a chance for a widespread snow midweek as a storm moves along the East Coast.