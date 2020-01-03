WATCH: A mild night with spotty showers Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THURSDAY NIGHT:

We see increasing clouds and temperatures slowly backing to near 40 tonight. In spite of the clouds it remains dry tonight.

FRIDAY:

It remains mild Friday, but moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some spotty, light rain showers during the day, there will be a good amount of dry time too with temperatures back in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND:

More moisture will come at us from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday through early Sunday as an area of low pressure spins towards the Northeast. The big questions for CNY Saturday through early Sunday are when will the rain change to snow and how much snow will fall??

At this time, it appears the changeover to snow will occur at first over the higher terrain during the day Saturday and then for all of CNY by Saturday evening. At least some accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts probably occurring over the higher terrain.

It’s too early to talk about snow totals especially because there’s some uncertainty regarding the storm track, which will ultimately dictate when the changeover to snow happens and the amount of snow that falls. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates regarding this weekend’s tricky storm system.

Regardless of how much snow falls Saturday through early Sunday, it will be much colder and blustery on Sunday with highs more seasonable.