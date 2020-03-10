WATCH: A mild overnight for central New York

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)


MONDAY OVERNIGHT:

After having our warmest day of the year so far, Syracuse and central New York are in for a mild night.

Increasing clouds and a steady breeze may keep may spots from dropping below 50 degrees tonight.

Any showers overnight will be spotty in nature.  That changes for Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Our streak of dry days comes to an end on Tuesday.

An approaching cold front means rain is likely, although the amounts aren’t particularly high. Most end up with a third to a half inch of rain before it tapers late in the day. The threat for any flooding with this rainfall is low.

In spite of the rain it remains relatively mild Tuesday with highs in the low 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday’s cold front moves through overnight Tuesday and some slightly cooler air moves in for Wednesday.

Temperatures are back in the 40s but that is actually more seasonable for this time of year.

We expect some sunshine early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Stay Connected