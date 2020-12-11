WATCH: A much brighter end to the work week in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The sky will gradually turn partly cloudy with high pressure in charge. Even with breaks in the clouds, a breeze kicking up a bit towards Friday morning on the backside of high pressure means our temperatures hold steady then rise a bit overnight.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks even milder with Friday ending up the sunniest day Syracuse has seen all week (although clouds increase a bit in the afternoon). A southerly breeze will help import the milder air and push highs near 50 Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND:

It will be a bit cooler Saturday compared to Friday thanks to a cold front moving through Friday night, but still mild for mid-December.

The sky will be gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon and highs reaching the low to mid 40s.

It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers around as low pressure slides to the west of us during the day a cold front will come through Sunday afternoon and cool us down to start next week. Highs will probably crack 50 Sunday!