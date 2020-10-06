WATCH: A nice fall day in store Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure will be sliding in from the west tonight helping clear the sky out with lows in the 40s. Areas of fog develop as well.

TUESDAY:

High pressure sliding off the east of us Tuesday will help promote a southwest flow of milder air pushing highs well into the 60s to possibly 70 if there’s enough sun! Some low clouds and areas of fog are around to start the day, but it should overall be a great day with plenty of sun once they burn off! Enjoy CNY!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A dying cold front will deliver some clouds and a few late-night showers Tuesday night. It will stay a bit breezy too and as a result temperatures will not cool too much. Lows will be in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A fast-moving intensifying storm system and its cold front will send some showers and possibly a gusty storm or two into the region later Wednesday morning and afternoon. We will feel a morning/midday high in the 60s, but temperatures will likely tumble back into the 50s during the afternoon with a gusty wind too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The air aloft will turn chilly enough for at least a few lake effect rain showers to develop late Wednesday into Wednesday night east and southeast of Lake Ontario. Lows will be in the 40s but feel chillier due to a gusty west-northwest wind.

It will be pretty windy Thursday and quite cool too but another warmup will follow to end the week and especially heading into the start of the holiday weekend.