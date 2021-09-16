WATCH: A nice late-summer day Thursday!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

We are looking really nice Thursday across CNY thanks to high pressure being nearby. A good deal of sun shines for all after patchy fog is around to start the day. Highs warm well into the 70s with lower levels of humidity making Thursday one of the nicest days of the week! Enjoy!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A southeast flow around high pressure to the northeast and a tropical entity spinning off the East Coast are expected to send at least some moisture into the Northeast and CNY. The end result is some clouds work in Thursday night and there may even be a spotty shower/sprinkle or two working in off the Atlantic Ocean towards Friday morning.

Lows drop into the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

The southeast flow ultimately brings more humidity back into the region, along with a slight chance of a few spotty showers drifting through to end of the week. Overall, though, Friday looks pretty good still.

Friday is a bit warmer and muggier too with intervals of sun. High temperatures are expected to crack 80.

WEEKEND:

Will the small threat for a few showers/storms stick around for the weekend too? Answer is no, but it does appear a few scattered showers and storms could be around on Saturday thanks to a weakening cold front moving in.

Behind the cold front, it’s a touch cooler and less humid under a good deal of sunshine to end the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should make the low 80s, but we may struggle to get out of the 70s Sunday.

The warmth continues right into next week too!