WATCH: A nice spring Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Monday:

High pressure should keep us protected from any rain here in CNY to start the new week. However, the clouds and rain from nearby areas of low pressure are too far away.

Expect a mostly sunny day and temperatures back into the mid 50s Monday.

The wind picks up again later in the day with gusts over 20 mph from the northwest possible. Grab the fleece jacket and sunglasses and you’re good to go!

Mid-week:

We will be in a fair-weather sandwich at least through Tuesday/Wednesday with low pressure off the New England Coast and a couple of storms systems sliding west of the area Monday into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday too.

At this time, it looks like we will stay dry with some sun thru Wednesday, but if the storms to the west move a little farther east, we will see more clouds and possibly even a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, as of now it looks like our odds of staying dry in CNY are higher than us getting wet through Wednesday anyways.

High temperatures should slowly rise during the period too with highs staying in the 50s Monday but should get up closer to 60 Tuesday and probably exceeding 60 midweek as long as we stay dry.