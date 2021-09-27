WATCH: A nicer afternoon for CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

The start of the week is breezy and milder with some sun for many this afternoon after some morning showers thanks to a warm front passage. Showers across the North Country to start the afternoon will also dissipate as the afternoon progresses.

Highs reach the mid-70s for many with a nice breeze to boot. While not mid-summer mugginess, Monday will be a touch more humid as well.

TONIGHT

A few showers return late tonight through at least sunrise Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for most.

TUESDAY:

Monday night’s cold front clears the area quickly Tuesday morning. While there many be a few showers from Syracuse south to start the day, the overall trend for Central New York is for us to quickly dry out. It should turn pleasant by the early to mid-afternoon with some sun developing.

It’s cooler and a bit breezy with highs cooling back into the 60s, actually closer to normal for late September.

WEDNESDAY:

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives in Central New York Wednesday. The leading edge is a trough of low pressure that MAY trigger a shower or two from midday into the afternoon. Highs near 65.