WATCH: Just a passing, spotty shower/storm or two this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A spotty, passing shower/storm will be possible this evening mainly east of Syracuse and I-81, otherwise it will be a quiet, mild and a little humid tonight. Lows will drop into the low 60s for many under a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY:

An upper level and weak surface low will be spinning in Southern New England just east of Albany on Monday. What will this mean for us in CNY? Some clouds will build during the day as somewhat deeper moisture spins around the low from the north and enters the area during the afternoon and evening.

The result will not only be more clouds for the second half of the day, but also the threat for a couple of spotty showers/storms possibly drifting through during the second half of the day.

Best chance for a shower/storm Monday afternoon/evening will be near and east of Syracuse and I-81. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Any spotty showers/storm around Monday evening will dissipate pretty quickly after sunset and most of the night will be dry and pleasant with lows dropping close to 60. There will probably be patchy fog developing during the night too.

MIDWEEK:

The upper level and surface low mentioned above affecting us a bit Monday will impact us a bit more so Tuesday and Wednesday as it spins just off to the east of Central New York.

Our proximity to the low will increase the threat a bit more so of a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms during the afternoon and evening time frame both Tuesday and Wednesday.

That being said, there will be plenty of dry time both days so if you have outdoor activities planned don't go canceling them, but definitely keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 80s or so and it will remain a bit muggy too.