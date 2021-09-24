WATCH: A pleasant fall-feel to Friday’s weather, cooler and refreshing!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Grab the fleece coats or sweatshirts! It’s a little chilly this morning, but also very sunny! So have the sunglasses too.

Enjoy the great fall day! We’re cooler, but more seasonable today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Later in the day some clouds and a light spotty showers, mainly north of Syracuse will graze the area from some wrap around moisture and some lake response off of Lake Ontario. Majority of the area will stay rain-free Friday.

It’ll be chilly again tonight, so bundle up if you’re heading to the dome for the SU versus Liberty football game or to any high school football games tonight.

WEEKEND:



Although the weather this weekend isn’t looking too bad, Saturday is the pick day! It’s dry during the day, temperatures are comfortable and in the low 70s.



A cold front approaches from the west during the second half of the day. This may bring us some showers but likely not until after sunset.

Showers will linger through Sunday morning. Then, the rest of the day looks mostly rain-free. However, there is a cool westerly breeze blowing over Lake Ontario, so that may support some lake effect rain showers east of the lake during the day. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.