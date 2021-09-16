WATCH: A pleasant night ahead, followed by a warmer and muggier Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The combination of a southeast flow around high pressure to the northeast of us and a tropical entity trying to spin up off the Carolina coast are expected to send at least some moisture into the Northeast and CNY. The end result will be some clouds working in tonight.

Lows drop into the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

The southeast flow mentioned above ultimately brings more humidity back into the region, along with a slight chance of a spotty shower or two drifting through on Friday. Overall, though, Friday looks pretty good still under some sun at times, especially during the afternoon.

Friday is warmer and muggier too with high temperatures expected to crack 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild Friday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a shower/storm or two possibly passing through after midnight Friday night ahead of an approaching cold front. Lows drop into the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Will the small threat for a few showers/storms stick around for the weekend too? Answer is yes and no.

The weekend starts with the risk for a few scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves in from the northwest, but we expected plenty of dry time to be around Saturday.

SU VS ALBANY GAME BEGINS AT NOON

Behind the cold front, it’s cooler and less humid under plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should make it to around 80 but drop into the mid-70s Sunday despite lots of mid to late September sunshine. By the way, the average high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

The unseasonable warmth continues right into first part next week too!