WATCH: A quiet but cooler midweek in store for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

After a warm first part of the month of June, we are in the midst of the first cooler than average stretch in Syracuse this month. Find out below when we start to warm back up.

OVERNIGHT:

The air is drying out and our skies are clearing out as a cold front comes through with an unseasonably cool air mass settling in for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains close by helping winds settle to near calm Wednesday night under a mainly clear sky. This will set the stage for an unseasonably cool night with lows dipping into the 40s for most except near the lakes.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Thursday looks gorgeous with wall-to-wall sunshine, a nice little breeze, low humidity, and highs warming well into the 70s as high pressure stays in control!

After comfy night Thursday night, temperatures will warm back into the 80s to end the week with the help of a southwest breeze.

Sunshine is expected to fade behind more clouds during the afternoon on Friday with a few scattered showers and storms possible to round out the day.

Father’s Day weekend probably starts at least somewhat unsettled Saturday but should turn out to be nice for Father’s Day itself! Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t change her mind between now and Sunday for dad.