WATCH: A quiet night followed by a summer-like weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area all week will continue to keep us rain free (even though we really could use some) through the weekend. The very dry September continues, the driest September on record so far! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side too. High temperatures stay near or above 80 straight through Monday! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the upper 60s.

Low temperatures are warm too. No frost in sight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear but not too chilly. Lows are in the 50s. Some patchy fog late at night

WEEKEND:

If you enjoy the summer-like temperatures, soak them in this weekend. It will likely be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 91 F.

After a sunny start Saturday, we can expect more of a mix of cloud and sun in the afternoon as some of the remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Beta slides by to our south.

It will be quite windy, especially Sunday. If you haven’t stored the boat away for the season yet, there will be a chop on the northern ends of any lakes.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Monday still looks to be a warm day but we think at least a few scattered showers are possible. A better chance for widespread showers comes on Tuesday as a cold front gets ready to swing through. There could be some thunderstorms, too.

After the showers and storms Tuesday it looks like a pattern change to start the month of October.