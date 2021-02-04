WATCH: A quiet Thursday with some sun!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

In total, snowfall between Monday night and noon Wednesday ranged from 10 to 20” for many with locally higher amounts in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Click here for some of the impressive totals.

THURSDAY:

After dealing with a Nor’easter the first part of the week, Central New York will get a nice break Thursday.

In fact, we expect some sun to develop by Thursday afternoon with temperatures probably cracking freezing Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Enjoy all the fresh snow winter enthusiasts put keep those sunglasses handy!

FRIDAY:

A fast-moving system will produce some snow and rain for Friday. To start the day there could very well be a brief burst of snow which may make for a slick/sloppy morning commute.

A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow total is possible before the snow probably ends as a little rain mid to late morning, but upwards of 2 to 4” is possible across the Tug Hill area.

Highs will be well into the 30s to possibly low 40s but a brisk wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.

SATURDAY:

Friday’s system will drag a cold front through late in the day, ushering colder air for the weekend.

For most of Central New York, Saturday is a windy day with some sunshine and just a few flurries. However, over the northeast of Lake Ontario those winds will create a band of heavier band of lake effect snow. Because of that potential, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch. Click here for more.

