WATCH: A rainy start to the weekend for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Friday night is quiet for the most part. The rest of the night clouds are on the increase and we will be greeted to rain around daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will fall to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Central New York needs some rain for the yards, gardens, farmers and those on wells after such a dry month of June! Saturday looks like our best chance to get some.

A warm front will try to push through shortly after sunrise Saturday bringing some steady rain and possibly some storms through about 10 a.m. Heavy rain is the biggest threat within any storms that move through and a couple of the storms might have gusty winds.

How much rain could we see? It looks like the first half of the day a half to an inch of rain could fall. In isolated pockets of heavier rain more than an inch of rain is possible. This is most likely to occur south of Syracuse. Because of the dry month so far, the flooding threat appears to be low be we will monitor the rain closely during the morning.

Once the widespread rain tapers midday more scattered showers/storms pop up late Saturday afternoon right into Saturday night as a cold front passes through.

Other than the much needed rain, it will be a touch muggy, mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

SUNDAY:

A secondary cold front will try to swing through Sunday with only a few scattered showers/storms. Overall, Sunday right now looks to be the drier of the two weekend days though.

Highs Sunday should be near 80 which is “normal” for this time of year.