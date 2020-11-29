WATCH: A rare sunny November day to end the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

High pressure is in control of Central New York’s weather Sunday.

The end of the holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities like decorating the house and or getting the Christmas tree. It is a rare sunny November day with mild temperatures as highs warm into the low 50s!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase during the night in advance of the next developing storm system, especially after midnight towards Monday morning.

Before clouds move in tonight our temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s but then rise again overnight. Many places will start Monday near 40 degrees.

MONDAY:

A strengthening area of low pressure will track from the Gulf of Mexico Sunday up the Appalachian mountains Monday. This system has plenty of moisture to work with do it turns out rainy Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s during the daylight Monday but could briefly touch 50 Monday evening as the rain tapers.

For more details on the early week storm and the pattern change to follow click here.