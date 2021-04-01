WATCH: A real winter feel for the first day of April

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY (APRIL 1ST):

Well, Mother Nature sure pulled a joke on us…. Low pressure is quickly tracking off the New England coast this morning. Too quick for the snow to do much besides produce a few inches over the higher terrain south of Syracuse

Once the steady snow departs look for some scattered snow showers from time to time, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures for much of the day are at or above freezing. This time of year, even with it snowing at times, it is tough to accumulate snow with those types of temperatures.

The first day of April features a real winter feel to it.

That chill comes from a gusty northwest wind that will make it feel like it is in the 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A blustery northwest wind will probably produce at least some limited lake snow Thursday night into the start of Friday. But, at this time we aren’t expecting anything more than another coating to locally 2 or 3 inches of snow over the hills south of Syracuse into the Finger Lakes.

Roads may get a little slick again near and after sundown Thursday with temperatures dropping below freezing. Lows Thursday night will drop into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Highs on Friday will only recover into mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as it will remain brisk. At least some sunshine will develop as the day goes on.

By the way… we haven’t had more than an inch of snow reported at the Syracuse airport since March 6th. We average 3” of snow for the month of April.