WATCH: A seasonable end to the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

It will be a frosty night under a mainly clear sky as high pressure is in control. Lows will drop close to 30. Clouds end up increasing close to sunrise as a developing system rides up the coast.

FRIDAY:

We should see some sun at times on Friday and it will be a bit breezy and a little milder too with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The system developing and riding up near the East Coast Friday appears to only bring some clouds, keeping precipitation to our east.

Near sunset, a weak cold front will sweep in and likely deliver more clouds to CNY to close out the day, and maybe even a light shower or two. Overall, though, it appears at least most will get through the day precipitation free to end the week.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend right now looks split with Saturday looking to be the better of the two days. We start off with some stubborn clouds in the morning, but as high pressure builds in we would expect skies to brighten in the afternoon.

A new frontal approaches us for Sunday. Look for the southerly wind to pick up with an increasing chance for rain.