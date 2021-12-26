WATCH: A series of systems impact CNY this week

SUNDAY:

A steady west-northwest breeze on Sunday means a continuation of showers across Central New York.

Although our high temperatures won’t be much different than Christmas Day, the lower atmosphere overall is a bit cooler so we think snow showers will dominate. We don’t expect much if any accumulation, a trace to an inch or two mainly in the higher elevations.

Highs are in the upper 30s Sunday but with winds between 10 and 20 mph it is going to feel like it is in the 20s much of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The next in a series of weakening frontal systems approaches Central New York on Monday. We would expect our skies to be rather cloudy but since this system is weakening as it approaches, any rain or snow showers in the afternoon will be rather light. Temperatures shouldn’t be too far off the late December normal of mid 30s.

Monday night we could see some light freezing rain. Temperatures will be around freezing. Some slick spots are possible early Tuesday.

Monday’s system departs Tuesday with a few lingering showers but yet another system is headed our way, so you guessed it: we are in line for more rain or snow showers on Wednesday.